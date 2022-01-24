NSU makes it 5 straight with strong second half against Morgan State

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State continues to impress. They improved to (14-4, 5-0) after beating Morgan State 82-62 Monday night at Echols Hall.
The Bears kept things interesting for a half. At intermission, the Spartans led by two points. However, NSU poured it on the second half on their way to winning their fifth straight game. They also stay unbeaten in MEAC conference play.
Balanced scoring at the top for the Spartans. Joe Bryant Jr., Christian Ings and Jalen Hawkins each had 18 points to show the way.
Next, Norfolk State hits the road for a Saturday afternoon game against South Carolina State.