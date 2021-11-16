NSU rocks William and Mary in Tribe's first ever visit to Echols Hall

It was a mismatch from the start. Christian Ings tallied 31 for Spartans in 91-74 win.

NORFOLK, Va. — William and Mary paid a visit to Norfolk State at Echols Hall for the first time ever on Tuesday night. The Tribe may think twice about coming back. The Spartans dominated the game from the start and won 91-74.

Christian Ings, a transfer from Rider, connected on his first nine shots and finished with a career high 31 points.

Chesapeake's Nyzaiah Chambers also had a career best with 11 points. Five Spartans ended up in double figures.

At one point in the second half, NSU held a 31 point lead.

Yuri Covington led the Tribe with 14 as William and Mary is now (0-3) on the season.