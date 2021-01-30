Are you ready for some football... in the spring?

Norfolk State is preparing to kick off the MEAC football season in February.

Of course we're having a college football season in the spring. Why not? The MEAC moved their season from last fall to this spring. Actually, for Norfolk State the schedule starts in the winter.

The first game of the abbreviated, four game schedule has the Spartans on the road against South Carolina State on February 20.

Only 6 teams in the conference decided to play. There are two divisions. You play the other two schools in your division twice and that is your regular season. North Carolina A&T is the other team in the Spartans division.

NSU head coach Latrell Scott says his team is all in, "We haven't had any kids opt out, so our entire team is here. Everyone we thought was going to be here is here and those guys are here because they want to be here together."

In 2019, the Spartans had the first non-losing record in Scott's time, but they lost a lot of close games and had a hard time finishing. Scott says, "We were right there in a lot of games, but being right there isn't good enough." Finishing is a focus this season.

There are 16 seniors returning for Norfolk State. Led by senior Juwan Carter at quarterback, they are an experienced bunch, but as their coach is well aware, there are no guarantees, "We've got to realize we've got to put in the same amount of work every day. Just because we have numbers coming back and just because we talent coming back, doesn't necessarily mean that's going to produce the result we want."