Norfolk State goes virtual with football coaching clinics

NORFOLK, Va. — Every spring Latrell Scott meets with high school coaches to spread the word of Norfolk State football and how they do things. Usually it's in private.
Things are different this spring. A couple of times over the last two weeks, Scott and his staff have held virtual coaching clinics. Mostly it's for high school coaches.
The response was great. They got about 70 coaches each week. The premise, as coach Scott explains, was pretty simple, "Just sharing ideas. It's an opportunity for us to talk football and invite people to our program and give kind of an all access entrance to Norfolk State football."