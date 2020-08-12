Spartans win "weird" Battle of the Bay

As described by Norfolk State's head coach Robert Jones after his team beat Hampton 76-64.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State has been without one of their top players and then their point guard got injured during shoot around before the Hampton game. Fortunately for the Spartans, Devante Carter was clearly healthy. His career night led NSU over Hampton 76-64 in the latest edition of the Battle of the Bay on Monday night at Echols Hall in front of a crowd limited to 250 people.

Carter finished with 29 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. The game was tied at 56 with just over 8 minutes to go. From that point on Carter's 12 points outscored the entire Hampton team.

Edward Oliver-Hampton lead the Pirates with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Spartans it was a bounce back win after they lost their intra-city game with ODU last week. After Tuesday's game, NSU head coach Robert Joyner said, "At least we were able to get one of the rivals so far. It's still great to have a rival win. It helps with recruiting and things like that, but it definitely was weird with no one in the building."