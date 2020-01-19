NSU Takes Hold of MEAC

The Spartans outlast Maryland Eastern Shore, sits alone atop MEAC

It wasn't necessarily pretty, but that doesn't show in the MEAC standings.

NSU was able to hold off Maryland Eastern Shore at home thanks to a career high from freshman Tyrese Jenkins. Jenkins topped his previous career high of 6, with 19 points.

The only other Spartan to join him in double figures was Jermaine Bishop, who used 4 threes to tally 17 points.

The Hawks came into the contest just 2-16 overall, but challenged the Spartans for much of the 2nd half.