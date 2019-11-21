NORFOLK, Va. — After a (1-5) start, thoughts of a MEAC football championship were almost laughable for Norfolk State. Yet, here we stand and they have a chance.

If the Spartans can beat South Carolina State Saturday and have North Carolina A&T lose, that would earn NSU a share of the title.

Regardless of what happens, this is the best season for Norfolk State in 8 years. A win would earn them their first non-losing record since 2011.

Having said all that, the biggest motivator for the team is getting the 12 seniors a win Saturday in the final game of the season and those seniors' careers.