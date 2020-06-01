NORFOLK, Va. — No one could be happier to be home than Norfolk State guard, Chanette Hicks. She's done it all for the Spartans this season. She leads the MEAC in scoring (22.2), assists (5.2), steals (5.2) and minutes (36.9). "This is the best feeling", the redshirt senior says. "To be here for my last year. This is really home".

Hicks is enjoying her time with NSU. The Spartans won their MEAC opener over the weekend as they beat Bethune Cookman 61-51. She led the Spartans with a game high 24 points and 7 steals in the win. "She has energy and intensity" according head coach, Larry Vickers. "The best thing about her is that she loves basketball".

Back in April of 2018, Hicks made the decision to transfer from Virginia Tech and come back to Hampton Roads to play for the Spartans. She left the Hokies as the 25th player to score over 1,000 points for a career. Hicks is a stat stuffer, but her greatest joy comes when doesn't have the ball. "Defense takes pride", she says. "I got a lot of pride".