NORFOLK, Va. — For Norfolk State basketball, last season was one to remember. They're hoping to be just as good this year with a major shakeup in the roster. There are 10 new Spartans this time around.

NSU is coming off a MEAC regular season title and a first round N.I.T. upset of Alabama.

They're off to a quick start this season having won three of their first four.

Head coach Robert Jones says it takes a special quality to handle the changes on the roster, "A lot of patience. A lot of teaching. Terminology that we'll throw around the last few years randomly, these guys will have no idea what you're talking about. You've got to break down that terminology."

We'll see how much patience Coach Jones has going forward as the Spartans are now on the road for 10 of their next 11 games.

Tuesday they play at Bradley University. They next return home on Sunday, December 1 with Niagara.