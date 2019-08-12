HAMPTON, Va. — A second quarter surge carried the Norfolk State women's basketball team over Hampton in the 97th Battle of the Bay, defeating the Pirates 77-56 at the HU Convocation Center in Hampton. It was the largest win against Hampton in NSU's Division I history.



After both teams scored just eight points in the first quarter, the Spartans outscored the Pirates 27-14 in the second quarter to take a 35-22 lead heading into halftime. La'Deja James capped off the Spartans' run with a layup with 1:14 left in the half, scoring nine of her 11 points in the second quarter.



Down 13 to begin the third quarter, the Pirates started running a press defense that the Spartans initially struggled with. Chanette Hicks single-handedly helped break the Pirates' press late in the quarter, scoring seven of her 22 points in the third. Hampton outscored NSU 21-20 to keep the game within striking distance heading into the fourth quarter.



The Spartans started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run after a Hicks' layup to put NSU up 62-46 with 7:04 left in the game. The Pirates began running the press again halfway through the fourth, but the Spartans had more success breaking the Pirates' defense than the previous quarter. The Spartans were essentially in cruise control after building an 18-point lead, following a layup by Armani Franklin with 5:01 remaining.



The Spartans had a balanced attacked with four players score in double-figures. Hicks paced the Spartans once again with 22 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. Blaire Thomas had 19 points and seven rebounds, while James finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Franklin made her first start of the season, finishing with 11 points, four assists and three steals.



The game was physical and fast-paced the entire time, and emotions that run in rivalries were very visible. Both teams aggressively attacked the basket, and both performed equally at the free-throw line. The Spartans converted on 16-of-23 (69.6) from the line, while the Pirates went 12-of-17(70.6). The Spartans had a slightly lower free-throw percentage but they got to the line more often, drawing 22 Pirates' team fouls and putting multiple players in foul trouble.



As a team the Spartans dominated in the paint, outscoring the Pirates 40-22. The Spartans held the advantage with 30 points off turnovers compared to the Pirates' 19, and 18 fast-break points compared to Hampton's six. NSU's bench outscored the Pirates 10-4.



The last time the Spartans had a win of more than 20 points against the Pirates was back in the 1994-95 season, when the Spartans won 89-51 .



The Spartans have a week-long break before they head to Charleston, W. Va. to play West Virginia University on Sunday, Dec. 15.