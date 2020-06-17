Former NSU wide receiver Jones trying to beat brain cancer

Floyd Jones was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at just 23 years old.

NORFOLK, Va. — Floyd Jones will tell you, he's never done anything slow. The former Hampton High product was a wide out with the Crabbers. Would move on to UVA-Wise and then finally finishing at Norfolk State in 2016. Then things turned quickly for the worst on October 23rd of last year. "It happened all of a sudden actually working out with my trainer and I couldn't control the 10 lbs dumbbell", he said. "We ended the workout early and I called my mom, drove home and went to the hospital."

The 23 year old was diagnosed with a rare stage 4 glioma brain cancer and at one point given 2 months to live if he didn't get treatment. Jones would lose all use of his left side and wasn't able to bath, dress or feed himself without the help of his mother, Nikki. An emotional Jones said, "God gives us the toughest battles. This is a battle I never thought I would have to take."