NSU AD Marty Miller accepts new administrative role with school

According to the school, his new role will work closely with the President to provide support for the development and continued success of the university. NSU has hired a search firm to find a new AD. Miller will continue to serve as Athletics Director until the role is permanently filled.



"I am honored that Dr. Adams-Gaston has selected me to serve in another significant role in her administration," said Miller. "I know that I will be confronted with some new challenges, but I will continue to give my best each and every day. This is an exciting and proud moment for me and my family."