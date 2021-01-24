NSU women fall to NCCU 57-44

NORFOLK, Va. — Visiting North Carolina Central outscored Norfolk State 20-6 in the third quarter and kept the Spartans at arm’s length in the fourth, coming away with a 57-44 win Sunday at Echols Hall to earn a weekend split of the teams’ series.



Anissa Rivera had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Eagles (3-4, 1-1) back from a five-point halftime deficit. Teammate Kiyana Brown added 11 points and 12 rebounds for NCCU, which outrebounded the Spartans (2-6, 1-3 MEAC) 48-38.



Mangela Ngandjui and Jaiden Morris had 13 points each and Jalynn Holmes scored 11 to pace NSU.



Rivera scored 11 of her points in the decisive third quarter. Her two free throws at the 3:56 mark of the period gave the Eagles the lead for good at 33-31 and started an 11-2 Eagle run to close the stanza. Paris McBride’s jumper just before the third-quarter buzzer put NCCU up 42-33 entering the final quarter.



The Spartans made just 2-of-9 from the floor in the third quarter.



NSU kept battling and cut its deficit to 48-44 on a triple by Morris with 1:51 remaining in the game. But the Eagles scored the game’s final nine points.



The Spartans’ came out strong defensively. NSU forced six Eagle turnovers and held the visitors to 2-of-12 shooting in the first quarter, which ended with the Spartans in front 14-9. Ngandjui hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter to help keep NSU in front, 27-22, entering the half.



But NCCU’s size and activity on the glass proved to be keys in the second half. The Eagles finished the game with 16 second-chance points on 20 offensive rebounds. The Eagles also shot 37 free throws, making 22, compared to NSU’s 11-of-19.



Ngandjui led NSU in rebounding again, with eight boards. Holes and E’Lexus Davis had five apiece. Davis also notched four steals for the Spartans, who connected on just 25 percent from the floor.



“We got dominated on the offensive glass, which comes down to our energy,” NSU head coach Larry Vickers said. “We played some smaller lineups and had a hard time boxing out. We can’t allow a team to shoot 40 free throws, but we’ve also got to shoot better than 14-for-56 (from the floor).”