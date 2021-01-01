NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State women's basketball program announced Friday that its two games against North Carolina Central this Saturday and Sunday will not be played as scheduled due to NSU's COVID-19 protocols.
The Spartan women are next scheduled to be in action at North Carolina A&T on Jan. 16-17.
NSU-NCCU women's games postponed
