NSU-NCCU women's games postponed

The Spartan women are next scheduled to be in action at North Carolina A&T on Jan. 16-17.
Credit: NSU Athletics

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State women's basketball program announced Friday that its two games against North Carolina Central this Saturday and Sunday will not be played as scheduled due to NSU's COVID-19 protocols.

