Lions promote former Spartan Bobby Price to active roster

Price, 22, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the team in April. He was assigned to the Lions practice squad prior to the season opener.



The Virginia Beach native was a four-year standout and two-time All-MEAC performer in the Spartans' defensive backfield. He played in 42 career games and started 37 times at safety. Price finished his career with 229 tackles, eight for loss, to go with seven interceptions, 23 pass breakups and four fumble recoveries.



As a senior in 2019, Price made a career-best 73 tackles, earning second-team All-MEAC honors. He was also a track and field standout at NSU, winning the MEAC outdoor long jump title and advancing to the NCAA East Preliminary Round as a junior in 2019.



The Lions play at the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday. If Price sees action, he would be the first Spartan to play in a regular-season NFL game since linebacker Deon King with the Cleveland Browns in 2017.