NSU's Bankston gets invite to Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

"Kris Bankston is the prototype of today's NBA big, I'm so excited that he got into the PIT," Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones said. "To have two HBCU players and two from the same team is unprecedented! It shows the national respect that Spartan basketball is starting to receive. Behold!"



THE PIT has developed a distinguished reputation as one of the nation's top showcase events, welcoming legendary players in past years such as Earl "The Pearl" Monroe, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.



In order to be selected to the PIT by the Player Selection Committee, "players must be seniors in good academic and athletic department standing."



Bankston has excelled both on the court and in the classroom, earning All-MEAC First Team and All-Defensive Team honors for the 2022-23 season. He was named to the Norfolk State Athletics All-Academic Team in 2022.