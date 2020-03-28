NSU's Bishop declares for NBA Draft

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State guard, Jermaine Bishop figured it was the right time. The graduate student through his Twitter account announced on Friday he was declaring for the NBA Draft pool. "This has been an incredible year, getting back on the court and doing what I love after sitting out the past few seasons,” he said. "Although I haven't ruled out the possibility of coming back to play my final year of college I will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.'