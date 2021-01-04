NSU's Carter enters transfer portal

NORFOLK, Va. — Fresh off their first NCAA Tournament run in nine years, Norfolk State men's basketball team got the news that leading scorer, Devante Carter is entering into the NCAA transfer portal according to his head coach, Robert Jones. The Newport News native, who averaged 14.9 points a game becomes the 2nd area player to enter the portal joining ODU guard, Malik Curry who made the same decision earlier this week.

It will be Carter's fourth school in five years should he transfer. The 6-3 senior guard, like Curry can get a extra year of eligibility, because the NCAA granted all Division I basketball players the chance due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Carter led the Spartans to a 17-8 record this past season that included a MEAC Tournament title along with a First Four win over Appalachian State. NSU would fall to overall top seed Gonzaga 98-55. Carter had 12 points for Norfolk State in the loss.