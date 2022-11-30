NSU's Francis brings a much needed New York City energy for the Spartans

Deja Francis has helped guide Norfolk State (7-1) to its best start in 20 years.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State basketball has had an affinity for attracting talent from my old stomping grounds of Jamaica Queens, New York. In recent years, it started on the men's side with Kyle O'Quinn, who would go on to career in the NBA.

You can now say that's the case for the Spartan women. Deja Francis has been a difference maker for NSU's best start in 20 years at 7-1. The transfer from St. Bonaventure felt this year's squad had that extra something.

"Everybody pretty much knows their role", says the graduate student. "We've got a whole bunch of good players so put us all together, we're pretty much good".

Head coach, Larry Vickers feels she's does so many things well besides being the Spartans leading scorer (13.6). "She's a true floor general", he says. "Even though she can score the basketball she does really thrive off of watching her teammates to score". Her presence has NSU now in the latest CollegeInsider.com poll at #24 for the first time in program history.

Francis has the attention of teammates like Kierra Wheeler. "She brings the energy", she says. "She let's us know when we're not doing what and we're suppose to do".

The Spartans are looking to avenge a 56-52 loss to archrival Hampton from a year ago when they host the Lady Pirates Thursday at 6pm from Joe Echols Hall.