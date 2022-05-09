NSU's Jones holds annual "Back To School Bash"

The 5th edition of the event was held at Joe Echols Hall and helped assist area children with supplies for their first day of school.

NORFOLK, Va. — Head Coach of Norfolk State men’s basketball, Robert Jones, has already begun measuring the success of his program despite the season still months away. His definition of success is worth more than a record.

“Everyone sees the wins and losses on the basketball court and the championships and the rings, things like that. But a lot of the wins are stuff like this- giving back to the community, being a prominent figure in the community.”

Jones embodies that entirely. After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19, on Monday morning he held his 5th annual Back to School Bash at Norfolk State’s own Echols Hall where kids and parents gathered to pick up school supplies provided by coach and his team. The event limits the financial burden placed on parents when preparing for their children for the upcoming academic year with notebooks, backpacks, folders, and pencils up for grabs.

“What inspired me is that growing up I didn’t have the best of times and I’ve kind of wanted people to be able to give back to me and now I’m in a position to give back to the community so I wanted to do what I wanted people to do for me when I was growing up.”

Beyond that, it gives kids one final day to unwind and enjoy live music, face painting, balloons animals, free food, and a morning with Jones’s squad before the first day of school.

“The players, they love it. They get a chance to engage with younger children and things like that and as you can see some of them are jumping in the bounce house and acting like kids themselves,” said Jones.

Among them was reigning MEAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, Joe Bryant Jr.

“Basketball is not going to last forever. I just like meeting new kids that I’ve never seen before, seeing smiles on their faces, kids in the bounce house- I just like seeing kids smile that all,” he said. “Sharing this experience with the kids just means a lot to me. It's about more than basketball.”

It’s all worth it to Jones, for a community that’s given unwavering support to him and his team throughout the years.