NSU's Womack savors his time as a Spartan

NORFOLK, Va. — It's safe to say Alsander Womack has left an indelible mark on the Norfolk State baseball program. He came up big with a walk-off single in Saturday's MEAC Tournament giving the Spartans their first ever title and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 7-6 win over North Carolina Central in 11 innings. Being at NSU has meant the world to him. "Words can't describe what this school has done for me", he said. "This was the only way I could repay them".

The senior pulled off the feat in front of his dad, Tony, who was a former Major League veteran himself of 13 seasons that included a 2001 World Series title with the Arizona Diamondbacks who knocked off the New York Yankees. Father and son have enjoyed this journey together while at Norfolk State. "Great feeling", says Alsander. "It's his moment" says Tony. "We put the work in. When he comes out here, it's all him. He's got my support. He'll never have to look over his shoulder, but it's all about him." Now Womack and the Spartans have a new vision in their sites; trying to make a splash at the NCAA Tournament.