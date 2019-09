NORFOLK, Va. — Time to guard against a letdown. Norfolk State came so close to upsetting ODU in their season opener. That was competition against an FBS level school. This week it's Virginia State, a Division II school.

The Trojans lead the overall series 27-21-1 and usually gets the Spartans attention.

These are clips from the weekly NSU press conference. Head coach Latrell Scott is center stage and is flanked by defensive end De'Shaan Dixon and wide receiver Da'Kendall James.