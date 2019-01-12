JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Norfolk State women's basketball team capped off the Jacksonville Thanksgiving Classic with a 71-64 victory over the host Dolphins, outscoring Jacksonville 42-17 in the second half and overtime combined to erase a 24-point deficit on Saturday at Swisher Gymnasium.



Armani Franklin tied the game with a free throw with 2:13 left in regulation, capping off a 32-14 run beginning at the start of the second half. After a JU offensive foul, Chanette Hicks flew through traffic to hit a layup to put the Spartans (4-3) up 63-61 with 48 seconds left, their first lead of the game. The Dolphins responded by tying the game and sending it to overtime tied at 63-all after a layup by Shakayla Nevitt.



Hicks scored the first points of overtime on a jumper 25 seconds in, and the Spartans never look backed after taking the 65-63 lead. Hicks scored six of her career-high 30 points in the extra five minutes. She finished 11-of-24 from the floor, 8-of-10 from the foul line and added 10 steals and six rebounds in another standout performance.



Mikaela Jones finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Franklin provided energy off the bench with seven points, four rebounds and four steals.



The Dolphins started the game on fire, going 10-for-14 (71.4%) from the floor and 4-for-5 (80%) from three-pointers in the first quarter. For the whole first half, JU hit 65.7% of their field goals and 70% from behind the arc. JU had its largest lead with 2:58 left in the second quarter after Destiny Marshall's layup gave her team a 44-20 lead.



The Spartans started their run in the third quarter, outscoring the Dolphins 20-9. Hicks had five steals in the quarter, followed by a flurry of fastbreak points that quickly got the Spartans back in the game. The Spartans had 30 points off turnovers and 18 steals in the contest.



After a very efficient and high-scoring first half by the Dolphins, the Spartans shut them down in the second half. The Dolphins scored 47 points in the first half, but only 17 points in the second half and overtime. NSU limited JU to just 6-of-31 shooting from the floor in the second half and overtime, including an 0-for-5 mark in the extra session. Nevitt scored the only overtime point for the Dolphins on a free throw at the 4:17 mark of OT. Nevitt scored 18 points and Marshall 15 for Jacksonville (4-4).