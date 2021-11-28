ODU and offensive coordinator Campbell part ways

NORFOLK, Va. — A day after Old Dominion won its 5th straight game and became bowl eligible, head coach Ricky Rahne shaking up his coaching staff by letting go of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Kirk Campbell.

The school releasing a statement on Sunday with Rahne saying, "“I would like to thank Kirk for his hard work and diligence throughout the last two years. He is a good football coach and a man of excellent character. This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program".