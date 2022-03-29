x
ODU and Conference USA reach agreement clearing the way for Monarchs move to Sun Belt

The Monarchs will move to the Sun Belt after this academic year.
Credit: ODU Athletics

NORFOLK, Va. — As it turns out, ODU's departure from Conference USA was only a little messy. The way is now clear for ODU to make their move to the Sun Belt Conference.

Conference USA, ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss issued a joint statement on Tuesday that went like this, “Conference USA, Marshall University, Old Dominion University, and the University of Southern Mississippi have reached a resolution that allows the schools to withdraw as members at the end of the academic year. Conference USA will move forward into the 2022-23 academic year with 11 members. The Universities will compete as members of the Sun Belt Conference.” 

There was no further comment from the conference or the schools. 

ODU has been a Conference USA member since 2014. 

This is their second time around with the Sun Belt having been a part of that conference from 1982-91.

The first Sun Belt Conference football matchup for ODU is at S.B. Ballard Stadium against Arkansas State on September 24. 

