ODU and VCU battle in Norfolk

The Rams come from beyond, beat the Monarchs at Chartway

NORFOLK, Va. — Chartway Arena was nearly as loud as the dunk itself. With nine minutes remaining in the game, Austin Trice unleashed his right hand on the rim, behind the structure down towards the Earth. The dunk put ODU up 1 and the crowd matched the energy.

After the dust had settled....the refs called a tech. The celebration matched from Trice matched the play, but did not match the referee's preferences. The Rams went to the line for two and got the ball. While the score remained close, ODU never returned to those heights against the Rams, falling 75-66.

Trice led the team with 16 points off the bench and C.J. Keyser chipped in 14. Levi Stockard III dropped 16 from the paint to buoy VCU.