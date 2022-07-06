ODU assistant Stith leaving Monarchs for UNC-Greensboro

Bryant Stith has been an assistant with head coach Jeff Jones the past nine seasons.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion assistant men's basketball coach, Bryant Stith has decided to move on from the Monarchs and taking a coaching job at North Carolina-Greensboro. The 51 year old made the announcement through his twitter account on Wednesday.

THANK YOU OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KcthlGcgsY — Bryant Stith (@BLS_swish20) July 6, 2022

Stith was a former college standout at the University Of Virginia where he was the Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year and is the school's all-time leader in points with 2,516. He said, "Thank you to every player, parent and person who has been a part of our program for allowing me to serve and share".