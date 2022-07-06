ODU assistant Stith leaving Monarchs for UNC-Greensboro

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion assistant men's basketball coach, Bryant Stith has decided to move on from the Monarchs and taking a coaching job at North Carolina-Greensboro. The 51 year old made the announcement through his twitter account on Wednesday.
Stith was a former college standout at the University Of Virginia where he was the Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year and is the school's all-time leader in points with 2,516. He said, "Thank you to every player, parent and person who has been a part of our program for allowing me to serve and share".
He went on to be the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. Stith would play a total of 10 seasons in the league between the Nuggets, Celtics and Cavaliers.