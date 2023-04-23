ODU baseball drops rubber match at App State

The Mountaineers (19-18, 9-8 Sun Belt) got started with four runs in the bottom of the second. Hayden Cross drew a leadoff walk and scored on a Golston Gillespie double to left center. Another walk and an ODU error allowed App State to take a 2-0 lead. After a sacrifice bunt moved runners into scoring position, an Andrew Terrell single to second brought in another run and an Xavier Moronta double down the right-field line made it 4-0.



Kyle Edwards got the Monarchs (26-13, 10-8) on the board with a leadoff home run in the third, but the hosts answered with three more runs in the bottom of the frame. Cross led off with a solo shot to center field and Hunter Wilder and Terrell added RBI singles for the 7-1 lead.



In the top of the fourth, Jake Ticer scored from second on a Tyler Wheeler double down the left-field line. However, another ODU error, a single, and four straight walks gave App State two more runs in the bottom of the inning.



The Monarchs closed the gap 9-5 with three runs in the top of the fifth. Luke Waters tripled to right and crossed the plate on a Kenny Levari ground out to first. Thomas Wheeler drew a walk and Hunter Fitz-Gerald connected on a 1-0 pitch for a two-run blast to center. Unfortunately, App State pulled away again with another four runs on three doubles and a pair of walks.



App State went up 17-5 with a four-run bottom of the sixth. Jonathan Xuereb scored on a wild pitch before CJ Boyd singled back up the middle to drive in a pair. Cross then poked a ball through the right side of the Monarch defense, allowing Boyd to score from second. A three-run homer by Fitz-Gerald in the top of the seventh kept the game going, but App State scored again in its next turn at the plate to claim the series.



Jacob Gomez (1-1) received the loss after allowing four runs, three of them earned, on four hits and two walks. He recorded one strikeout in two innings. At the plate, Fitz-Gerald homered twice and drove in five runs in a 2-for-4 outing. Waters tripled and scored twice as he also went 2-for-4. Tyler Wheeler (1-for-3) doubled in a run and Edwards (1-for-3) had a big fly. Levari (1-for-4) drove in the team's other run and also scored a run.



ODU plays again this Tuesday when the Monarchs head to Richmond, Virginia for the first game in a home-and-home series versus VCU. First pitch from The Diamond is scheduled for 6 p.m.