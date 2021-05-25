ODU baseball gears up for the postseason

With their #18 national ranking, the Monarchs start Conference USA tournament play on Wednesday

RUSTON, La. — It has already been a season to remember for ODU baseball. Now is the time to start making new memories. The Monarchs start the Conference USA tournament Wednesday morning against Florida Atlantic.

ODU is ranked #18 nationally and obviously they are battle tested as evidenced by their #4 seed in the conference tournament. C-USA has seen some great baseball this season.

ODU head coach Chris Finwood loved that regular season record of (38-14) but it sounds like he is ready for more, "We've got an opportunity to win another flag and put another pin into our cushion of this season."

Carter Trice was just named Conference USA Freshman of the Year. Kyle Battle led the conference in homers and is #9 nationally in that department. Andy Garriola leads the nation in runs batted in. Certainly they have skills, but Finwood says it's more than that, "They're just tough. We're not the most talented team in the world. We're talented enough. But, this is the toughest team that I've ever coached."

And they seem to find a way to win most every time out, "We've been able to win in a lot of different ways, just because the guys, they really care about each other and they just keep fighting until that last out."