ODU baseball tops JMU 8-5 in 11 innings to clinch Sun Belt tournament bid

HARRISONBURG, Va. — It took extra innings, a clutch throw and tag in the bottom of the ninth and home runs from two guys who don't usually start, but the Old Dominion baseball team denied James Madison a weekend sweep and clinched a bid to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Sunday afternoon.



The Monarchs scored three runs in the top of the 11th, and Joey DeChiaro came out of the bullpen to get the save, as ODU rallied from a 4-0 deficit and defeated JMU, 8-5, at Eagle Field.

#SCTop10 Kyle Edwards with the game ending 7-3 double play to win the game for the Monarch’s! #ODUSports | #ReignOn | #Monarchs pic.twitter.com/JilcC1Qc7I — Old Dominion Baseball (@ODUBaseball) May 14, 2023

Combined with Coastal Carolina's victory over South Alabama, the ODU win guaranteed the Monarchs (31-20, 14-13 Sun Belt) will finish no worse than 10th in the Sun Belt standings. The top 10 teams all go to next week's tournament in Montgomery, Alabama.



ODU still has hopes of finishing among the top six, which would allow the Monarchs to avoid the play-in round. The bottom four seeds play to advance to the double-elimination second round.



ODU is tied for eighth with Georgia State and Georgia Southern. The Monarchs are 1 ½ games behind sixth-place Appalachian State (15-11, 25-21) and a game behind seventh-place JMU (14-11, 29-21).

Big time road win to head into final week of regular season

Edwards 3-for-4 with HR

Tarkenton 2-for-4 with HR

Dengler, Levari with 2 hits each

Bashara WP, DeChiaro with S

ODU with 3-spot in T11 for win#ODUSports | #ReignOn | #Monarchs pic.twitter.com/tP6xJ3Zyfy — Old Dominion Baseball (@ODUBaseball) May 14, 2023

The Monarchs might have to sweep their season-ending final home series against Georgia State Thursday, Friday and Saturday to finish among the top six.

Old Dominion also hosts VCU Tuesday at 4.



ODU head coach Chris Finwood, who was critical of his team's effort after Friday's 25-6 loss to JMU, praised his team's character after Sunday's win. The victory broke ODU's four-game losing streak and ended JMU's five-game winning streak.



"It was a heck of a win, and we certainly needed it," he said. "We were down four starting hitters and the guys battled back from down four.



"I was proud of our toughness today. We showed a lot of heart."



Two guys who rarely start – Kyle Edwards and Jay Tarkenton – both had home runs. Tarkenton drove in three runs with his third-inning blast and scored once while Edwards scored three times and tied the game at four with his solo shot in the fifth.



The game never would have gone into extra innings had it not been for a clutch throw from right fielder Josh Trujillo to catcher Robbie O'Neal.



JMU sent the game into extra innings in the bottom of the ninth on a perfectly executed suicide bunt by Coleman Calabrese, who topped the ball to first base, scoring Kyle Novak.



Mason Dunaway then singled to right and Jaylon Lee rounded third and headed home for what would have been the winning run.



But Trujillo quickly gloved the ball and made a good throw to O'Neal. Lee attempted to slide head first to O'Neal's left, but the ODU catcher gloved the ball on his right and stretched to his left and applied the tag to end the inning.



Replays confirmed Lee was out.