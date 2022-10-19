ODU basketball gets a roster makeover

The Monarchs bring a drastically different roster into the new season, highlighted by 6 transfers

NORFOLK, Va. — Change is fast becoming the defining theme of college sports. Conference realignment, transfer portals, developmental leagues, exploding coaching salaries, NIL deal; the growing list could make up the entire body of this article.

With that in mind, Old Dominion basketball is simply buying into the theme.

Nearly every significant piece on the roster will be a newcomer for the Monarchs this year. Mekhi Long returns with his defense and versatility, and Charles Smith returns with well needed outside shooting. Outside of that familiar faces are hard to come by. Four transfers enter from the portal, two out of the junior college ranks and one freshman. Then there's Jason Wade, once a premier player for the Monarchs, Wade has spent the past 2 and a half years rehabbing from a pair of devastating injuries.

Jones projects up to four of those newcomers in the starting lineup, joining Long. Coach Jones is certainly hoping that the newbies brought outside shooting with them. The Monarchs were one of the worst teams in Division I from beyond the arc last season. Jones has put an emphasis not just on makes from 3 point land, but attempts as well. "Not only did we not shoot it well, we didn't shoot it very much. Looking at the analytics, we have to do a better job of attempting 3's."

The improved shooting is secondary, however, to an improved resiliency. Last season's team finished 13-19 despite having decent talent. The team had some great wins over excellent competition, but far too often they faltered in the face of adverse circumstances. Jones set out on the recruiting trail with this in mind specifically.