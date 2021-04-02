ODU basketball resumes activities after pause for COVID protocols

The Monarchs returned to the practice floor on Tuesday with games scheduled this Friday and Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — According to ODU basketball head coach Jeff Jones, video games saved the day for his players. It was one of the best ways to deal with the isolation required during a pause in team activities due to COVID-19 protocols. The program had been in pause since January 21.

The Monarchs were back on the practice floor on Tuesday with games against Marshall scheduled this Friday and Saturday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk.

Jones says several players and several on the extended coaching staff had COVID-19. Not all the players have been able to resume activities, yet.

In a very challenging season, the pause came with it's own problems. Jones says, "It's been a challenge to continue staying in touch with our guys, try to keep them engaged, above all, make sure from a mental health standpoint that they're all doing fine."

Jones points out that college athletes are used to keeping to a strict schedule, "That routine, that structure yanked our from under you, I think psychologically that's an adjustment for them."

In many ways the extended break is almost like going back to the preseason. Jones looks at it this way, "From a conditioning standpoint and from a timing standpoint. And again, you don't have everybody there. We're missing some guys."

The Conference USA title is still the big prize that awaits. Jones says this year is a lot different any other season, "It's and endurance contest. Whoever ends up being the champion of Conference USA, whoever ends up being the champion of the NCAA basketball, that's a heck of an accomplishment."