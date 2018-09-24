NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — After a historic win over Virginia Tech Saturday night, Old Dominion University students went on to party into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Metal and charred cushions were all that was left of couches that people burned on streets surrounding the campus. Student Garret Rich said they were all part of the celebration.

"Last night, everyone went a little especially crazy. This season could end now, and I'm happy with it because we beat Tech,” said Rich.

The Monarchs beat the undefeated Virginia Tech Hokies 49 to 35.

"We had a 1.8 percent chance of winning the game, so we're riding right now. The whole street was jumping. There were people burning couches. It was a wild night,” said freshman John Fitzgerald.

Student-shot videos captured some of the celebrations. Senior Simone Lim was clearing a couch off her lawn Sunday.

"People were jumping on it while it was on fire. We were just kind of a little concerned. It just kind of blew up, and it was like ten-feet tall, and we were watching our tree, because it was right underneath our tree, but then cops came. People started sprinting, running away, in all different directions," explained Lim.

"There was probably a thousand people here in the street last night, 25 cop cars. It was just insane,” said Alec Emanuel.

