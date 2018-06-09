The day after he announced his prostate cancer had returned, ODU head basketball coach Jeff Jones was in good spirits. From his office, he told us he is feeling great.

Don't even think to suggest his battle against cancer will effect his ability to coach. "I dare anybody to come up with a way that it has negatively impacted me or our team or our program," said coach Jones.

Besides fighting the cancer, Jones is also working to raise public awareness about prostate cancer. On September 25th, he'll be in Washington D.C. speaking at "Lobby Day" for the American Cancer Society in front of 700 volunteers. The culmination of the day is the lobbying efforts to Congress to seek more funding for cancer research.

ODU's first basketball practice is two days later. A note to the players. Expect the same intensity from coach as you have always seen.

