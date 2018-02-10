With the recent success of quarterback, Blake LaRussa, the ODU Monarchs are considering the possibility of redshirting sophomore, Steven Williams. According to the Virginian Pilot, Old Dominion is looking to take advantage of a new NCAA rule that allows players to appear in 4 games without losing a year of eligibility.

Williams won't turn 19 until next month, but has appeared in 14 games starting 11. ODU is hoping to develop him over the next year. Wilder said he was told by Williams he's on board with whatever the team needs.

