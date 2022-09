In the fourth match between the two schools, Tech was favored to win between 8.5 to 10 points.

NORFOLK, Va. — In an upset win, Old Dominion University (ODU) defeated Virginia Tech 20-17 Friday night. It was the first time Tech had faced ODU in Norfolk since the Monarchs' big 49-35 victory over the Hokies in 2018.

With 33 seconds left in the game, Harry Minium Jr, the senior writer for ODU Sports, said the ODU win would be the biggest in the Coach Ricky Rahne era.

.@ODUFootball leads @HokiesFB 20-17. 33 seconds left. Virginia Tech is rebuilding, but if Monarchs win, this is the biggest win in the @RickyRahne era. — Harry Minium Jr. (@Harry_MiniumODU) September 3, 2022