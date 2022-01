The Monarchs outrebounded North Texas 29-27 and finished the night hitting 23-of-52 from the field (48.1%).

DENTON, Texas — Thomas Bell registered 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists as North Texas defeated Old Dominion 69-56 on Saturday.

Rubin Jones had 16 points for North Texas (13-4, 6-1 Conference USA), which won its fifth consecutive game. Abou Ousmane added 12 points and three blocks. JJ Murray had seven rebounds.