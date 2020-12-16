Ricky Rahne thinks ODU gets a win on early signing day

Rahne feels ODU was able to address most of their needs. Regardless of needs, there is a particular kind of athlete he is looking for. According to Rahne, "We want to recruit fast, tough players. I like to get as much length as we could. And, I want to get guys who love the game of football, football is important to them. And then, quite frankly, I want guys who not only care football, but they care about their team and they care about their education."