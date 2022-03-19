ODU earns home game in WNIT round 1 win

The Monarchs will get an unexpected return to Chartway Arena after beating Towson

NORFOLK, Va. — The ODU Monarchs are headed home.

After traveling north to beat Towson in round one of the WNIT, the 2022 iteration of Old Dominion women's basketball gets another game in front of the Chartway faithful.

Making the Big Dance is the goal, but that one doesn't offer a chance to play at home, so this qualifies as a close second. The Monarchs welcome Columbia after stellar performances from Bri Jackson and Iggy Allen.

Allen dropped 24 including 4 threes and multiple buckets when it mattered most. The all conference performer hit everything from AND1's to step backs as she buoyed the Monarchs. Jackson filled the second scorer role admirable with 17.