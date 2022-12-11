ODU Ends Norfolk State’s Win Streak with 65-44 Defeat

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State struggled to overcome a poor shooting day paired with foul trouble on Sunday afternoon, falling 65-44 to Old Dominion at Chartway Arena. The loss ended the Spartans' (9-2) eight-game winning streak, the team's first defeat in over a month.



Camille Downs led the Spartans with 14 points, adding eight rebounds and two steals. Kierra Wheeler grabbed 10 rebounds, her sixth time this season with 10 or more boards.



Makoye Diawara scored the Spartans' first two baskets of the night, but Jordan McLaughlin hit a 3-pointer to put the Monarchs ahead 9-4 early. Downs responded with a triple soon after, the first of three she would make in the game.



A mid-range jumper by Downs cut the lead to three less than two minutes into the second quarter, but the Monarchs outscored ODU 12-3 for the rest of the period, building a 12-point halftime advantage.



After playing limited time in the first half with multiple early fouls, Deja Francis got going in the third quarter with an elbow jumper and a successful trip to the free throw line a few minutes later. Niya Fields and Mahoganie Williams added scores in the final minute and a half of the period, but the Monarchs earned a trip to the free throw line in the closing seconds to slow NSU's momentum.



Downs picked up three fouls in the third quarter to give her four on the game, and fouled out with seven minutes left on the clock in the fourth. She made a quick impact during her brief playing time in the final period, though, hitting a 3-pointer and sparking a fast break bucket with a steal and dish to Skye Robinson.



Old Dominion held Norfolk State to its least efficient offensive showing of the season, shooting 14-of-55 from the floor (25.5 percent) and 12-of-23 from the free throw line (52.2 percent).