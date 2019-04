NORFOLK, Va. — ODU has added two more years to Jeff Jones contract as the Monarchs head basketball coach.

The team is coming off their best season in 8 years. They made their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2011.

Jones has compiled 122 wins over the last five years. The school says that is the most for any D-1 coach in Virginia.

The Monarchs won the Conference USA regular season and tournament titles for the first time this past season.