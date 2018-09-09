NORFOLK, Va. -- Old Dominion fell to FIU, 28-20, in the weather-delayed home opener on Saturday night at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The game was also ODU's first Conference USA game of the season. Old Dominion (0-2, 0-1 C-USA) jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter behind a pair of touchdown receptions from Jonathan Duhart, who finished the game with three receptions for 150 yards and touchdowns.

However, FIU (1-1, 1-0 C-USA) scored a pair of touchdowns late in the first half to close the gap to 20-14 at the break. Following an hour and 53-minute delay during halftime due to lightning, the Panthers outscored ODU, 14-0, in the second half to pull out the victory. The Monarchs had an opportunity to potentially pull even with under four minutes to play, but Blake LaRussa's pass to Travis Fulgham in the endzone fell incomplete.

La Russa completed 8-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown for the game, while Steven Williamswent 11-for-22 for 160 touchdowns and a touchdown. Defensivley, Lawrence Garner posted a game-best 16 tackles.

