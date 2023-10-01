ODU falls short at Marshall 41-35

Despite an explosive attack offensively, the Monarchs could not sustain momentum through four quarters even with a historic performance from Kadarius Calloway.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va — Old Dominion's football team bolted to a 21-3 second-quarter lead over Marshall and had a chance to beat its long-time conference nemesis in the game's final minutes.



After exploding for 28 unanswered points over a 15-minute stretch over the second and third quarters, Marshall was forced to hold off a late Monarch rally to defeat ODU, 41-35, Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.



ODU's Kadarius Calloway, a junior college transfer from Philadelphia, Mississippi, had a breakout game for the Monarchs. The former Alabama signee rushed 11 times for 236 yards, the second-most yards in school history.

He also scored three touchdowns that kept ODU in the game until the final minutes.



In spite of a game rally, the Monarchs were undone by their own mistakes. ODU committed turnovers and penalties in key situations and failed to convert on fourth down twice in the game's final minutes.



ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said "our guys kept fighting, but turning the ball over the way we did hurt us.



"We have a bunch of kids who play hard, who love to play football. What we have to do is not make the plays that make it hard for us to win games.



"We had too many of those moments today. And that's my job to fix it."



Marshall (4-0, 1-0 Sun Belt), which defeated East Carolina and Virginia Tech in its last two outings, was ODU's primary rival in Conference USA, and the rivalry continued when both schools joined the Sun Belt last season.



ODU (2-3, 1-1) has lost eight of nine against the Herd, although the Monarchs could have won the last three games. Last year the Monarchs lost, 12-0, and in overtime in 2021.

This game was a statistical draw, with Marshall compiling 449 offensive yards and ODU 434.

Jack Shields made his first start at quarterback for the Monarchs and with wide receivers Javon Harvey and Isiah Paige out with injuries, the Monarch passing game never got untracked. Shields completed 11-of-23 passes for 95 yards and had three passes intercepted.



Marshall led, 24-21, in the third quarter when a key exchange of three turnovers in a minute and 23 seconds led to seven Herd points, and a ton of momentum.



ODU was deep in its own territory when a Shields pass was intercepted by Elijah Alston and returned to the Monarch 24.



Three plays later, Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher tossed to the ball in the direction of running back Rasheen Ali, who thought it was an incomplete pass. ODU's Wayne Matthews III knew differently, scooped up the fumble and sprinted 55 yards to the Marshall 14.



However, on third down from the 13, Shields was intercepted by Marshall's Elijah Alston, who returned it 85 yards for a touchdown that gave the Herd a 31-21 lead that could have left the Monarchs demoralized.

It did not. While Marshall's offense continued to score, the Monarchs clawed their way back into the game.



"We didn't get down," Calloway said. "We just had to bring the momentum back. And we did."