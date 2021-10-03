ODU final preparations for C-USA Tournament

Playing their best basketball of the season right now, the Monarchs are the #2 seed.

NORFOLK, Va. — Every coach wants his team to peak at playoff time. This year, ODU head coach Jeff Jones gets his wish. His Monarchs are playing their best basketball of the season headed into the Conference USA Tournament.

The Monarchs won 6 of their last 8 games to earn the #2 seed in the tournament. Their first game is Thursday night against a yet to be determined opponent.

Give this season played in a pandemic and so many unusual circumstances, you wonder if winning the C-USA Tournament would have even more meaning than most seasons.

ODU head coach Jeff Jones answered that question with an analogy given him by his former coach at UVA, Terry Holland. "If there is a pot of boiling water and you stuck your hand in it, if I turned it up an extra 20 degrees do you think you would notice?"

So, the answer is probably not. Jones added, "Any kind of championship is so special. They're all different, but I don't know that one over the other is more special."