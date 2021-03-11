ODU football beginner's guide to the "one and oh" mentality

Head coach Ricky Rahne explains the philosophy as his team prepares for Florida International

NORFOLK, Va. — Don't even try to get ODU head coach Ricky Rahne to talk about big picture topics. He has taken the whole concept of that "one and oh" mentality to the next level.

His team is definitely focused on going (1-0) in the next game, the next practice, the next play. He explains why that is so important, "Where your message can stay very consistent regardless of what's going on around you. You don't let your circumstances dictate your behavior."

This week that mentality came into play for the Monarchs on defense in their win over Louisiana Tech. In particular, ODU handed the Bulldogs great field position four times off of two turnovers, a special teams breakdown and a turnover on downs. LA Tech got zero points out of those situations.

Rahne says his team's sudden change defense has been good all year and the reason for that takes him back to that special frame of mind, "Having a 1-0 mentality and not thinking oh woe is me and giving in to the moment, but saying okay we’re going to stop them. This is our opportunity to go out and make a play and help our team win this game."