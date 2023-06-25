ODU football competes in second annual Lift for Life event

The Monarchs gave weight lifting a whole new meaning on Saturday in their second annual Lift for Life event which supports the rare disease community.

NORFOLK, Va. — Since 2007, Uplifting Athletes has been harnessing the power of sport to build a community that invests in the lives of people impacted by rare diseases. Through their annual Life for Life fundraiser, they've used the power of college football to shine a light on the rare disease cause.

Started by the Penn State football team, the event leverages summer workouts and conditioning competitions into a fundraiser open to the media and public.

On Saturday, the Monarchs hosted their second ever event led by ODU offensive lineman and Lift for Life ambassadors Leroy Thomas and Santana Saunders.

Even though neither has a personal connection to rare diseases, they still felt it was important to use their platform as college athletes to make an impact.