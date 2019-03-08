NORFOLK, Va. — It's a season of change for ODU football and the rebuild started Friday night when they held their first practice.

As you might expect, head coach Bobby Wilder was pretty pumped, "It's great to be back. Our theme this year Scott is new team, new year. We have 46 new players that are out here right now. This is the most new that we've had in our program since we started."

The Monarchs did have a few dramatic wins last year, but still finished a very disappointing (4-8). The Conference USA has predicted ODU to finish sixth in the seven team division.

The most important challenge of camp is figuring out who wins the three man competition at quarterback.

They have a month to get it figured out. The season opener in the rebuilt stadium is August 31 against Norfolk State.