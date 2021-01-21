ODU football makes a big splash on transfer front

5 incoming players from power conferences and other major programs to join the Monarchs

NORFOLK, Va. — ODU football has made a substantial haul with 5 incoming transfers. Those transfers are from either power conferences or other major programs.

Here's the list:

-Trey Blount, a wide receiver coming from the Georgia Bulldogs.

-D'Vion Harris, defensive end, Minnesota.

-Tyran Hunt, offensive lineman, Maryland.

-Robert Kennedy, safety, East Carolina.

-Darriel Mack Jr., quarterback, Central Florida.

You may remember Mack as a star quarterback for Norview High School in Norfolk.

About the list, ODU head coach Ricky Rahne had this to say, "We're looking to fill some key spots and feel like we did with some guys that have some major college experience and the size and athletic ability that we're looking for. They're also guys we felt fit our culture."

The entire transfer landscape is changing and growing in college football. Rahne suggests, you need to take advantage of it, "You can bemoan what that means for our game and our society or you can adjust and see it as an opportunity to be able to make your team better."