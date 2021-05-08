ODU football's steady progression to the opening kickoff

The Monarchs opened up their preseason camp on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. — There's been no game action for ODU football since 2019. The Monarchs can sense that they're getting closer to "go time" with the start of preseason camp on Thursday.

Head coach Ricky Rahne noticed things a getting back a little closer to normal. After the first practice he said, "It's nice not having to to be in a mask and them being able to see how angry I am at points or how happy I am at others, so I think that's a really good thing."

And after the players got a better feel for those expressions they could do what they do best as Rahne added, "It just felt a lot more like football. It didn't feel like there was a cloud hanging over us. It felt like guys are ready to go and we're progressing towards something."

After all with the start of the season a just under a month away, Rahne thinks daily improvements are the mission, "That's the key. It is a progression. It's not going to happen overnight. We've got to continue to work every single day."

The preseason spotlight is on the quarterback competition. D.J. Mack, Hayden Wolff, and Stone Smartt are doing battle for the starting role. Offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri sounds comfortable with all of them, "I think all the guys who are competing are great guys and I think they can all sling it. I'm excited to see where it goes."