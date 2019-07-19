FRISCO, Texas — With preseason camp just two weeks away, ODU football took center stage at Conference USA media day on Thursday.

A history making upset win over Virginia Tech aside, 2018 was something of a rough season. There has been huge personnel turnover since then, including two stars who went in the NFL Draft.

There are 42 news players and 4 new coaches on this year's team.

At the most important position, four players are in open competition for the start at quarterback.

The season opens on August 31st in the newly renovated stadium against Norfolk State. The Monarchs get a super stiff challenge right after that with successive road games against Virginia Tech and UVA.